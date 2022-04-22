Twitter for iOS is testing a ‘CC’ button to turn video captions on or off

Allison McDaniel

Apr. 22nd 2022

The social media giant announced on its own platform today that a “CC” button is in the works. When watching videos on Twitter, the “CC” button gives users the option to turn captions on or off. The feature is currently in testing for some iOS users, with Android following soon.

Seen below in the following video, the “CC” button is displayed in the top right corner of the video. This button only appears for videos with captions enabled.

This isn’t the company’s first try with captions. Back in December, Twitter introduced automatic captions for videos. This feature is currently available to all Twitter users whether they’re on iOS, Android, or web. Other platforms have this feature too. TikTok has done auto captioning for some time. Just last month, Instagram introduced automatic captions to its videos too.

Enabling video captions is a notable accessibility improvement. In addition, it’s also good for users who watch videos with the sound off. Earlier this month, Twitter also improved its image descriptions to make more obvious text for those who use screen readers. These are some of many updates and tests to the platform lately with more likely to come.

What do you think of the “CC” button?

Allison McDaniel

