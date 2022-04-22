Twitter developing its own status update feature codenamed ‘Vibe’

Allison McDaniel

Apr. 22nd 2022

Twitter is reportedly working on a ‘vibe check’ feature that allows users to set a status. It was spotted by researcher and reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong, on Twitter. It seems that ‘Vibe’ could be displayed on both tweets and profiles. 

Wong shares screenshots of the feature showing a “Set a status” box just above where you type your tweet. First examples included “Eating yummy ramen” and “Lurking Twitter”. We don’t know yet if users can create a custom status or have to use preset ones. 

While we aren’t sure whether or not this feature will come to fruition, it reminds me of Facebook’s “feelings/activites” feature. It’s like an extra way to add personality to your post. Wong also shared a screenshot with The Verge showing a placeholder status of “Listening to A. G. Cook” below her name.  

Another thing we don’t know is if this feature will be for all users or only for Twitter Blue subscribers. And with an Edit button on the way, would that include your status, too? We’ll have to wait and see if the social media giant announces ‘Vibe’ itself at all this year.

If ‘Vibe’ does become a thing on Twitter, would you use it? Let use know your thoughts on this possible feature down in the comments.

Image Source: Jeremy Bezanger, Unsplash

