Celebrate Stufful’s Pokémon GO Community Day with these tips and tricks

Today’s Pokémon GO Community Day spotlights Stufful, the Alolan creature that resembles a little bear. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time trainers around the world will be able to find more of this monster in the wild, with the shiny version of Stufful available for the first time ever.

To help those who plan to take the most of this Community Day, Niantic has shared some tips and tricks to maximize trainer’s earnings. Here are them:

Use Pinap Berries: during April Community Day debuting Stufful, Niantic reminds trainers to use Pinap Berries. These items are a great way to get lots of Stufful Candy, making it easier to evolve or increase this Pokémon’s power.

Maximize your bonuses: from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, trainers will get 3x XP and 2x Candy for catching Pokémon, trainers level 40 and above will have double the chance to obtain Stufful Candy XL, incense activated during the event will last for three hours, one additional special trade can be made during the event and up to two hours after for a maximum of two for the day, and trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.

Get together with friends: during this Community Day, those who work together in person with other trainers will earn additional bonuses. Lucky Eggs can give up to 8x XP after a catch.

Evolved Stufful will learn an unique move: by evolving Stufful during this Pokémon GO Community Day, it will learn the charged attack Drain Punch. Not only this attack is new in the game, but it can provide Bewear a defensive edge that’s great for trainer battles.

Take snapshots: by taking snapshots, certain Pokémon may jump into frame, and trainers will get a chance to catch it.

Complete Field Researches: by completing as many Field Researches as you can, you’ll have more opportunities to encounter Stufful during the Community Day – you might also encounter its shiny version as well.

With these tips and tricks in mind, are you ready to take the most of this Community Day? Share your thoughts and snapshots in the comment section below.

