How to check if your Apple Watch Series 6 is eligible for the free blank screen fix

Apple just announced a new service program that offers free repairs for Apple Watch Series 6 that die unexpectedly. Here’s how to check Apple Watch blank screen free fix eligibility.

The new Apple Watch service program launched on April 22 with the company stating 40mm Series 6 is the only model affected.

Apple says “a very small percentage” of its wearables suffer from the permanent blank screen issue and were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021(but may have been sold after those dates).

The Apple Watch blank screen program covers eligible watches for two years after the original retail sale.

How to check Apple Watch blank screen fix eligibility

Keep in mind only the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 is eligible for this service program.

Head to Apple’s website to enter your Apple Watch serial number If you need a refresher, here’s how to find your serial number on the wearable

If your Apple Watch is eligible for a free repair, you can:

Apple will also examine your watch to make sure it’s eligible for a free repair.

More Apple Watch blank screen program details

Apple notes that the service program does not extend the original warranty of the Apple Watch Series 6. It may also “limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.”

Additionally, Apple says “If your Apple Watch has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.”

