Meta announces its first retail store as it wants more people to join the metaverse

Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company that owns Facebook, is taking the next step in promoting its products. Starting next month, Meta will have its own retail store so that customers can get a closer look at the metaverse.

The announcement was made on the company’s website, which describes the “Meta Store” as a place to provide a “hands-on experience” on products such as Portal devices, Ray-Ban Stories, and the Quest VR Headset. Meta will also launch a new online store with an improved shopping experience.

Ultimately, our goal with the Meta Store is to show people what’s possible with our products today, while giving a glimpse into the future as the metaverse comes to life — and hopefully demystifying that concept a bit in the process.

The company’s first retail store will be located in Burlingame, California, near Meta’s Reality Labs HQ. In this way, Meta believes it will be able to closely study how customers interact with its products before expanding its retail stores to more locations.

Of course, as Meta has been investing in more metaverse products, it makes sense that the company would have a dedicated space to demonstrate such technologies, since few people know about them for real. This also puts Zuckerberg’s company one step ahead of Apple, which is still rumored to introduce its first mixed reality headset sometime later this year or early 2023.

If for some reason you have always wondered what it would be like to visit a physical Facebook store, the Meta Store will open on May 9.

