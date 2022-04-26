Instagram for iOS to adopt TikTok-like pinned post feature on user profiles

Instagram will soon lend another TikTok feature for its app as the company is testing a new pinned post function on user profiles. It’s currently in beta for selected users, and it could be available soon to all users.

As first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi and confirmed by TechCrunch, Instagram is now showing a “Pin to your profile” option to selected users when you use the three dot menu next to posts.

“We’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch in an email.

As pointed out by the publication, ”the ability to pin a specific post [on Instagram] to your profile could be a welcome feature for users who want to highlight their favorite posts that may have been buried somewhere further down in their photo grid. The feature could also be useful for creators who post frequently but want to highlight a specific post.”

TikTok, for example, already lets its users pin videos on the top of their profiles, which helps creators to spotlight their most important videos or information.

This feature is part of Instagram’s push to become creators-friendly, as its head Adam Mosseri has been announcing almost every week a new function that will provide a better experience for those that use Instagram to promote their own content.

Instagram’s “Pin to your profile” feature has been tested at least since January and could soon see the light of the day.

