WhatsApp for iOS to show Status updates in chat list in future update

José Adorno

- May. 1st 2022 7:02 am PT

0

A few years ago, WhatsApp launched Status, an Instagram Stories-like feature, to its app. Now, it seems the company is really pushing hard for users to start taking advantage of this function more and more.

According to WABetaInfo, in a future update, when a contact publishes a status update, users will be able to see it right within the chat list or when the user searches for chats and messages. The publication explains how it’s going to work:

If the user clicks on the chat cell, WhatsApp opens the conversation with the contact but if they click on the profile picture of the contact that published a status update, their status update shows up. Surely more people will start viewing status updates published by their contacts after the release of this feature.

As of now, this feature is under development for WhatsApp Desktop, although WABetaInfo notes that it will soon be available for iOS and Android users soon.

whatsapp-status-chat-9to5mac

Yesterday, 9to5Mac also covered that WhatsApp is planning to add quick reactions to the Status tab. With that, users would be able to react with eight emojis to a contact’s “Stories.”

Both of these features are under development and there isn’t a timeframe for when they’ll be available to all users.

Apart from that, WhatsApp recently announced a handful of new features coming to the app, such as Reactions, group polls, voice calls with up to 32 people, and a new Community function.

Are you excited to try these features? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

About the Author

José Adorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com