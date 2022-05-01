WhatsApp for iOS to show Status updates in chat list in future update

A few years ago, WhatsApp launched Status, an Instagram Stories-like feature, to its app. Now, it seems the company is really pushing hard for users to start taking advantage of this function more and more.

According to WABetaInfo, in a future update, when a contact publishes a status update, users will be able to see it right within the chat list or when the user searches for chats and messages. The publication explains how it’s going to work:

If the user clicks on the chat cell, WhatsApp opens the conversation with the contact but if they click on the profile picture of the contact that published a status update, their status update shows up. Surely more people will start viewing status updates published by their contacts after the release of this feature.

As of now, this feature is under development for WhatsApp Desktop, although WABetaInfo notes that it will soon be available for iOS and Android users soon.

Yesterday, 9to5Mac also covered that WhatsApp is planning to add quick reactions to the Status tab. With that, users would be able to react with eight emojis to a contact’s “Stories.”

Both of these features are under development and there isn’t a timeframe for when they’ll be available to all users.

Apart from that, WhatsApp recently announced a handful of new features coming to the app, such as Reactions, group polls, voice calls with up to 32 people, and a new Community function.

