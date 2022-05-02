Leviton launches HomeKit-enabled Decora Smart No-Neutral Switch, Dimmer, and Bridge aimed at older homes

Leviton is out today with five new smart home products under its Decora line. Headlining the release is a neat way to bring HomeKit-enabled smart lighting to older homes with the Decora Smart No-Neutral Switch, Dimmer, and required WiFi Bridge.

Leviton detailed the launch of the new HomeKit-supported products in a press release today:

The latest devices increase smart lighting control opportunities for Leviton customers, including a new No-Neutral Switch and Dimmer for those living in older homes as well as two new 2nd Gen devices that are compatible with Amazon Alexa™, Hey Google™, and HomeKit™/Siri® to address and support user voice assistant preferences.

One of the difficult parts about retrofitting an older home with smart lighting is the lack of neutral wiring. Leviton’s new No-Neutral lineup solves that by offering a Switch, Dimmer, and Anywhere Companion (wall-mountable switch) that work via a small Wi-Fi Bridge.

That means customers can use their existing bulbs and bring smart lighting to any home without having to rewire fixtures.

The new No-Neutral Switch + Bridge is available for $64.98, the Dimmer + Bridge is $69.98, with other bundles available that include a wire-free switch that can be mounted anywhere. Once you have the required $19.99 Bridge, the Switch sells for $44.99 and the Dimmer goes for $49.99 on their own.

One Decora Smart Wi-Fi Bridge supports up to 25 of the No-Neutral devices and offers coverage for 2,500 square feet.

Decora Smart Motion Sensing Dimmer and Tamper-Resistant Outlet (2nd gen)

Along with the No-Neutral products, Leviton refreshed its Smart Motion Sensing Dimmer and Tamper-Resistant Outlet, both of which feature HomeKit support but do need neutral wiring.

For the Motion Sensing Dimmer, you’re getting ambient light sensing, presets for nighttime, built-in light guide, motion snooze, as well as the option to use it as a control mechanism for other smart switches and HomeKit automations.

The 2nd gen Decora Smart Motion Sensing Dimmer is available now priced at $49.99.

Meanwhile, the Tamper-Resistant Outlet works with loads of up to 15A and is ideal for lamps, fans, holiday lighting, small appliances, and more. This offers a convenient built-in smart outlet instead of having something that sticks out of the wall and it comes with built-in tamper resistance. The 2nd gen model is priced at $34.99.

