Deals: AirTags hit best price of the year, latest Samsung Frame AirPlay 2 TVs $239 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the chance to score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at the lowest price of the year. That’s alongside the first discounts on Samsung 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs and an iPad Air 4 clearance sale at $150 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a 4-pack of Apple AirTags at the lowest price of the year

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $89. While you’ll more normally pay $99, today’s offer is delivering a match of the Amazon all-time low as well as our previous mention from back in March. This is also the lowest price of the year at any retailer and comes within $1 of the Black Friday discount.

Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators arrived last summer with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, and you can learn more about the new unfrocking features right here.

Samsung 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TVs on sale for first time

After originally being showcased back at CES in January, we’re seeing the first discounts roll out onto Samsung’s 2022 lineup of The Frame TVs. Its latest home theater displays that blend smart 4K panels picture frame designs are now on sale via Amazon in several different sizes with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the 55-inch Frame QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,298. Down from $1,498, this is the very first discount at $200 off and a new all-time low.

Across the board, Samsung’s new iteration of Frame TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates much the same as before, but with a new Matte Display anti-glare screen. That helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor, and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Amazon clears out iPad Air 4 with up to $150 discounts

Amazon is now offering all-time lows on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 models with the 256GB entering at $599. Beating our previous mention by $1, this is a new best price yet and $150 off the usual $649 going rate. Those who can get away with less storage can also find the 64GB model at $469, down from the usual $599 price tag in order to mark a new low at $130 off and $1 below our previous mention.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with new Razer Streaming gear: Key Light Chroma, Audio Mixer, Seiren BT [Video]

TP-Link Deco XE75 review: Wi-Fi 6E mesh in an easy-to-use package [Video]

Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: