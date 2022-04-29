AirTag firmware update enhances unwanted tracking alert

Apple this week released a new AirTag firmware to users, but details about the update were unknown. However, the company has now confirmed that the latest AirTag firmware (version 1.0.301) enhances the unwanted tracking alert.

In a rare occasion, Apple has posted official notes of what has changed with the latest AirTag firmware update on its website (via MacRumors). There, the company revealed that AirTag Firmware Update 1.0.301 tunes the audible alert when an unwanted AirTag is detected, so that a person can easily locate it.

Since the AirTag was introduced, we’ve seen some good and fun stories related to the product. Unfortunately, some malicious people have been using AirTag to track others without consent. As a result, Apple has announced new anti-stalking measures to prevent anyone from using AirTags to track people.

For instance, iPhone users now receive an alert if an unknown AirTag is detected moving with that person. The company has also introduced an Android app to allow more people to identify unknown AirTags. Then, users can trigger an audible alert on that AirTag to find and dispose of it, or take it to the authorities.

It’s worth noting that AirTag firmware updates are rolled out to users in phases. To receive these updates, make sure your iPhone is running the latest version of iOS and that your AirTag is in Bluetooth range of your phone.

