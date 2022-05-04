Mosyle closes $196 Million Series B funding round, announces its Apple Unified Platform

Mosyle is announcing the immediate availability of its Apple Unified Platform designed to fully integrate five critical applications into a single Apple-only solution for IT administrators. Mosyle is combining mobile device management, endpoint security, internet privacy and security, identity management, and application management into a single solution. With this announcement, Mosyle has also raised $196 million in Series B funding led by Insight Partners with participation from StepStone Group and all previous investors including Elephant and Album VC.

“Mosyle’s relentless focus on continuous product innovation, ease of use, and world-class customer support has solidified its position as a preferred platform for enterprises and educational institutions large and small in the growing Apple device management space,” said Rebecca Liu-Doyle, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “With the launch of its Apple Unified Platform, Mosyle is one of the first companies to elegantly unify MDM with a broader suite of mobile security solutions.”

Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform integrates five previously disparate features and functions into a single platform, including:

Enhanced Device Management : Delivers full device management capabilitys for macOS, iOS, and tvOS, zero-touch deployment and automated ongoing management, support for shared devices, support for BYOD, and integrations with Google Workspace, Microsoft, Active Directory, and more.

: Delivers full device management capabilitys for macOS, iOS, and tvOS, zero-touch deployment and automated ongoing management, support for shared devices, support for BYOD, and integrations with Google Workspace, Microsoft, Active Directory, and more. Endpoint Security : Mosyle endpoint security solution provides native antivirus and malware detection and will continuously scan, isolate, lock and wipe infected devices. It also automates the management and security of privileged accounts with Admin On-Demand, the first and only privileged access management solution for macOS.

: Mosyle endpoint security solution provides native antivirus and malware detection and will continuously scan, isolate, lock and wipe infected devices. It also automates the management and security of privileged accounts with Admin On-Demand, the first and only privileged access management solution for macOS. Internet Privacy & Security : This solution from Mosyle provides encrypted DNS functionality that automates web filtering and encryption on Apple devices. By focusing on the device instead of the network, customers get fast, secure, and reliable privacy and security in the office, at home, or a hotel

: This solution from Mosyle provides encrypted DNS functionality that automates web filtering and encryption on Apple devices. By focusing on the device instead of the network, customers get fast, secure, and reliable privacy and security in the office, at home, or a hotel Identity Management : Combines Single Sign-On functionality with multi-factor authentication to deliver increased security for all a company’s Apple devices. The solution enforces security standardization across every Mac while simplifying the way employees use work SSO accounts to authenticate Macs. Mosyle Identity Management supports Okta, Ping Identity, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more.

: Combines Single Sign-On functionality with multi-factor authentication to deliver increased security for all a company’s Apple devices. The solution enforces security standardization across every Mac while simplifying the way employees use work SSO accounts to authenticate Macs. Mosyle Identity Management supports Okta, Ping Identity, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more. Application Management: Allows IT admins to remotely deploy, update and manage any compatible app on Apple devices regardless of if the app is available on the Mac or iOS App Store.

“Over the past year we’ve aggressively rolled out innovative security and management features that used MDM as a medium to extend protection to other layers of the device. Our new Apple Unified Platform is the direct result of this effort, and delivers on our vision of combining cloud-native architecture, automation, usability and best-in-class customer support for a radically new, fully-integrated approach to apple device management and security,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “This funding is validation of this vision and our belief that companies require more than traditional MDM in today’s hybrid work environment.”

