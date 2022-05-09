These are the features we expect to see with the 2022 MacBook Air

There’s a new MacBook Air just around the corner. At least, rumors and analysts believe Apple will introduce a redesigned new MacBook in 2022. With that, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of Mac. Read on as we round up what we expect to see on the 2022 MacBook Air.

A redesign is coming to the 2022 MacBook Air

Ever since Apple introduced the 24-inch iMac, rumors about a redesigned MacBook Air were certain. Then, when the company introduced a brand new MacBook Pro last November, it became clear that the Air would be the next one to be revamped.

While analysts Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo first believed Apple could add miniLED to this computer, they now say the company will remain with an LCD panel. Even though, a redesign is still expected with white bezels and colorful options, as you can see in our featured image above.

MagSafe should be back, but ports limited

While Apple brought back all the important ports to the 2021 MacBook Pro, it does not seem as if the company will be that generous with the 2022 MacBook Air. Rumors so far say Apple will add two Thunderbolt ports for this machine, one on each side.

That said, a MagSafe connector is expected since Apple just brought it back to the MacBook Pro. Not only this connector is a praised technology by the company’s customers, but it would also help this Mac stand out from the previous design that saw lots of controversies.

M2 chip debuts with the MacBook Air

Apple said it will no longer introduce another M1 chip. That statement opens the path for the second-generation Mac processors. Naturally, rumors talk about the M2 chip. This processor is rumored to be faster than the base M1 model, but not as powerful as the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra.

As detailed in our article about the new Mac mini, the M2 chip (internally known as “Staten”) is based on the A15 chip. Although it has an eight-core CPU just like M1, M2 will bring a more powerful 10-core GPU.

Wrap up

Rumors also talk about the possibility of an improved FaceTime HD camera with 1080p resolution – since the 2020 MacBook Air still features an HD webcam. The battery will likely be as good as the first M1 model, but it’s been a while since we last heard about this upcoming computer.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman believes it could be announced in the next couple of months, although the 2022 MacBook Air could be unveiled on a later date.

What are your thoughts on this Mac? Share your thoughts down in the comment section.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: