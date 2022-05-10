iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.

According to Young, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature slightly larger screens thanks to the removal of the notch. The difference gives you a bit of additional screen real estate, but the change isn’t as dramatic as some might have hoped for.

Here is the breakdown on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max screen sizes and how they compare to their iPhone 13 predecessors:

iPhone 13 Pro – 6.06″

iPhone 14 Pro – 6.12″

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.68″

iPhone 14 Pro Max – 6.69″

In fact, these changes are likely small enough that Apple won’t make any tweaks to the iOS interface to take advantage of the larger displays. Some had hoped that the increase in screen size would mean Apple could add the battery percentage back to the status bar, but that seems highly unlikely.

Given that Apple already advertises its screen sizes at 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches, it’s also unlikely that the company changes that marketing with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. One possibility is that Apple uses some sort of clever “percentage increase” math to highlight the changes.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature the same screen sizes as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. This is because the lower-tier iPhone 14 models will retain the notch design, with the “pill + hole punch” cutout design being exclusive to the Pro.

Looking ahead to the iPhone 15, however, Young says that Apple will bring the new “pill + hole punch” design to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max as well.

Barring any supply chain issues, the iPhone 14 lineup is likely to be announced and released in September. We are expecting four different models, two of which will feature a 6.7-inch display and two of which will feature a 6.1-inch display.

