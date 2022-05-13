Deals: Apple’s new spring iPhone 13 cases see first discounts, Apple Watch Series 7 $99 off, more

Heading into the weekend, Apple’s new spring collection of iPhone 13 silicone cases are on sale for the first time to lead the way. That’s alongside a new 2022 low on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack and $99 off Apple Watch Series 7 cellular. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 spring collection silicone cases see first discounts

Back in March Apple revealed a collection of new spring collection of iPhone 13 series silicone cases, and today we’re seeing the very first discounts courtesy of Amazon. Right now, you can save on all four of the new styles across iPhone 13/Pro/Max handsets at $40 each. Shipping is free across the board. Normally selling for $49 in any case, today’s discounts amount to $9 in savings while delivering the first chances to save yet, and of course, new all-time lows.

Keeping up the premium stylings of other official Apple cases, these silicone offerings protect your iPhone 13 series device with a soft-touch and grippy finish that now comes in one of four styles. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging passthrough, as well. Head below for a full rundown on the new styles.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack falls to new 2022 low

Amazon currently offers the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $87. Normally fetching $99, this is a new Amazon low for 2022 that sits $3 below our previous mention. Not to mention, this is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday. Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go.

Magnetically attaching to your device, a new firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery; then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable, it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Apple Watch Series 7 cellular now $99 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular for $430. Normally fetching $529, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $29 under our previous mention and a total of $99 off. Centered around the new display that’s 20% larger and brighter than before, the new Apple Watch Series 7 delivers the brand’s latest fitness companion.

Encased in various fresh colorways, these cellular models pack all of the same exercise, heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen tracking, not to mention the new fast charging mode that turns eight minutes of juice into enough charge for overnight wear. Here’s how it compares to the previous generation models.

