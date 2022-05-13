‘Wdgts’ app update adds interactive widgets to macOS Menu Bar

Last year, the classic Wdgts app was completely rebuilt with new home screen widgets for iOS users and even a macOS version for the first time. Now the app has been updated with a new feature for Mac users: interactive widgets for the macOS Menu Bar.

Multiple widgets can be added to the macOS Menu Bar with the latest Wdgts update, such as Time Zones, Currency Converter, Calculator, Photo Memories, and Music Controls.

The widgets not only show real-time information but are also fully interactive, so you don’t need to open the app every time. You can just hover the cursor over the widget to perform actions on each one.

Here’s how the developer describes the update:

Interactive menu bar widgets — Fully interactive menu bar widgets allow you to perform actions inside the menu bar app without losing your context. — Hover over the desired menu bar app and perform actions such as typing numbers for calculation or conversion, scrolling todays photos, etc.

The macOS app also comes with widgets that can be added to the system’s Notification Center and even on the desktop. In iOS, users will find interactive widgets that can be added to the iPhone and iPad home screen.

Wdgts is available on the App Store with a few widgets that you can try for free. An annual subscription of $6.99 is required to unlock all widgets, or you can purchase a lifetime license for $9.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: