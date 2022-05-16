Bicycle accessory maker launches AirTag tire holder, but is that a good thing?

Muc-Off, an English bicycle accessory maker, has created a holder for Apple’s AirTag that fits into a bicycle tire. Called the Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder, an AirTag can now go inside the rim of a mountain or gravel bike tire.

The Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder is a protective three-part silicone and rubber tubeless mount for your AirTag. Its valve bases seal against your bicycle tire’s rim. The accessory’s stem protects both the rim and AirTag from impacts as it can compress and rebound under extreme loads. It can also allow sealant and air to flow so it won’t rattle inside the tire rim.

While this is an adequate way to track your bicycle, there’s been speculation of just how safe AirTag can be. Multiple instances have been in the news lately of people stalking using AirTag. Fortunately, Apple and some lawmakers are working on putting measures in place to make these coin-shaped item trackers safer.

The Stealth Tubeless Tag Holder is $19.99, and AirTag is not included.

The product is a good idea – if someone’s going to steal your bike, it’d be pretty easy to spot an AirTag if it’s hanging by a keychain or something similar. However, this accessory seems like it could be a pain when you need to exchange or remove the AirTag. AirTag batteries only last about a year, so it’s likely you’ll need to exchange the battery multiple times within your bicycle’s lifetime.

Do any of you bike? Do you think this is a good accessory for mountain bike owners? Let us know your thoughts.

