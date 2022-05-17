Withings launches ScanWatch Horizon with 30-day battery, 100m water resistance, Apple Health support

Popular health device and smartwatch maker Withings is out with its latest wearable. The ScanWatch Horizon comes with a classic stainless steel diver design with smart health, activity, and heart tracking, 30-day battery life, 100m water resistance, Apple Health integration, and more.

Withings announced the ScanWatch Horizon launch today in a press release saying “it is the first hybrid smartwatch inspired by the luxury diver watch tradition to deliver state-of-the-art health technology.”

ScanWatch Horizon features

Clinically validated detection of atrial fibrillation by ECG

Heart Rate scan every 10 minutes using a PPG sensor

Clinically validated SpO2

Automatic activity tracking (walking, running, swimming, distance, and calories burned)

Training mode with up to 30 activities (measurement of distance, pace, and altitude)

Fitness level assessment with VO2 Max

Sleep monitoring (length, quality, sleep phases)

Smart smartphone notifications

Altimeter records floors traveled

Water-resistant up to 10 ATM (100 meters)

Up to 30 days battery life

The wearable is made from 316L stainless steel, uses sapphire glass for the display, and includes a 5-year warranty.

Like its other products, the ScanWatch Horizon features robust Apple Health integration that automatically pulls in all your activity, heart, and sleep data to iPhone.

ScanWatch Horizon is priced at $499 and comes in blue and green finishes. It’s available now from Amazon, Best Buy, direct from Withings, and more.

My colleague Ben Lovejoy previously reviewed the original ScanWatch. Check out all the details when it comes to comparing a hybrid smartwatch with Apple Watch:

9to5Mac’s Take

I think it’s nice to see more quality smartwatch options arrive on the market and Withings has a great reputation for making quality devices with advanced health features.

While this probably won’t be an Apple Watch substitute for most, it offers a different and compelling set of features with a classic stainless steel diver design, 5-year warranty, 30-day battery life, and more.

One last thought, sleep tracking may not be the most comfortable with a solid steel watch, but if you’re used to wearing something like this, maybe you won’t mind.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: