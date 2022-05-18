WhatsApp working on the ability to leave groups silently, Premium subscription detailed

WhatsApp for iOS will soon get an interesting feature: the ability to leave groups silently. With the app now offering up to 512 people in a group chat, it’s only natural people don’t want to see when every member leaves the group. With that in mind, in a future update, users will be able to leave a group chat without other users noticing.

As reported by WABetaInfo, only the group admin and the person who left the chat will be notified. Apart from that, all the other members won’t know you left the group. WhatsApp will display the following message, according to the publication:

Exit this group? Only you and group admins will be notified that you left the group.

As of now, this feature is under development, and WABetaInfo was able to give us a glimpse, thanks to a desktop version of WhatsApp. In a future update, it will be available for iOS and Android users as well.

In addition to this feature, WhatsApp is also readying its Premium subscription for Business users. Previously, 9to5Mac reported that one of the features this new subscription plan would bring would be the ability to link up to 10 devices to the same WhatsApp account.

According to WABetaInfo, “WhatsApp is also planning to offer the ability to create a unique custom business link: businesses can already use short links to let customers contact them by opening a link that includes their phone number, but WhatsApp Premium will let business accounts create a custom link.”

It’s still unclear when WhatsApp Premium will roll out or what other features will be available, but we’ll let you know once we hear more.

Are you excited about these features? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: