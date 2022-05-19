Netflix introduces ‘Mystery Box’ to help users discover new shows and movies for kids

Netflix on Thursday announced a new feature called “Mystery Box,” which works similarly to another existing feature known as “Play Something.” However, “Mystery Box” helps parents find new shows and movies that are appropriate for kids.

Netflix’s Mystery Box, as the name suggests, is a new way to discover new content on the platform. After all, choosing a new show or movie to watch is not something easy, especially when it comes to children’s content.

The new feature will be available exclusively for kids profiles, and it will appear right on the Netflix home screen. All parents and kids have to do is find “Favorites Row” at the top of the homepage and then choose the “Mystery Box” option. After that, Netflix will show a recommendation on the screen.

Kids are drawn to what they love — their favorite toys, foods, songs — and it’s hard to get them to try something new. So today, we’re launching a new mystery box feature on TVs around the world to provide a fun and safe space for kids to discover their next favorite series and films or reconnect with a familiar face.

According to the company, the recuse brings an “engaging and tailored” experience that connects them to stories that “shape their world.” However, it’s unclear whether the suggestions are random or based on other content watched by the user.

For adults, Netflix already has a similar feature – but it automatically plays something you might like based on your history. “Play Something” may bring up a new movie or show similar to one you’ve watched before, or just content you’ve watched in the past.

Netflix says the new option is being rolled out to all of its TV users around the world, which likely includes the tvOS app for Apple TV.

