Pixelmator Pro update brings redesigned photo browser, improved PSD and SVG support, more

The popular image editor Pixelmator Pro for Mac has received a major update that introduces a brand new photo browser, as well as other enhancements such as improved support for PSD and SVG files and better management of photos stored in iCloud.

According to the developers, the new photo browser has been “redesigned from the ground up” to improve support for iCloud Photos and provide a faster browsing experience. For instance, photos stored in iCloud are now automatically downloaded at their full resolutions when you open them in the app.

Photos are now organized by the same categories as in Apple’s Photos app, which includes Recent, Favorites, Panoramas, Selfies, and Screenshots. In addition, any changes the user makes in the Photos app are instantly shown in Pixelmator Pro. Users can even change the size of the thumbnails using keyboard shortcuts.

With the update, Pixelmator Pro now has better support for exporting PSD files. These files will now open with editable levels, curves, channel mixer, and other layer settings in Adobe Photoshop. Support for SVG files has also been improved.

Other changes include:

It is now possible to change the colors of shapes and Color Fill effect right in the Layers sidebar. To open the color picker, double-click the layer thumbnail.

You can now quickly convert color adjustments applied to a layer into a color adjustments layer. Do that by clicking the More button at the top of the Color Adjustments pane and choosing Convert to Color Adjustments Layer.

Option-scrolling to zoom using MacBook Air trackpads would sometimes work incorrectly. Fixed.

Changing the image size would not scale the grain size and sharpen radius of the Grain and Sharpen color adjustments layers. Fixed.

Added a few shape-related stability and performance improvements and fixed an issue with shape thumbnails.

Pixelmator Pro is available for $39.99 from the Mac App Store. Of course, the update is free for current users.

