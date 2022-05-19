Twitter announces new crisis misinformation policy as company stands by original Musk deal

Allison McDaniel

- May. 19th 2022 12:17 pm PT

Twitter has announced its new crisis misinformation policy in a company blog post today. This global policy will ensure that the information you see on the site is credible. Announced by Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of safety and integrity, the platform aims to reduce viral misinformation spread during crises.

As false information in struggling times harms public trust, the social media giant is helping to slow the spread. Twitter has worked with global experts and human rights organizations while developing the framework of this policy.

Twitter defines crises as “situations in which there is a widespread threat to life, physical safety, health, or basic subsistence.”

When determining whether information is true or not, Twitter will verify from several credible and publicly available sources. These sources range from conflict monitoring groups, humanitarian organizations, open-source investigators, and more.

Additionally, the company will prioritize adding warnings to tweets from high profile users like state-affiliated media accounts, official government accounts, and verified users. Some examples of tweets that may need a warning notice include false coverage, false allegations regarding use of force or weapons, and misleading allegations of war crimes.

This is an example of the crisis misinformation warning on a tweet:

twitter-crisis-misinformation-policy
Image Source: Twitter

Users who see the warning will have to click “View” in order to read the tweet. Likes, retweets, and shares will be disabled as the content will not be amplified on the platform. Notably, strong commentary, efforts to fact-check, and personal anecdotes will not fall under the scope of the new policy.

Twitter’s crisis misinformation policy comes as the company is still working through its deal with Elon Musk. Rumors were spiraling of a possible renegotiation; however, Bloomberg reported the $44 billion deal is still moving forward as planned.

