‘Twitter Data Dash’ is a new game to help users level up their privacy

Twitter has launched a new browser game to help explain its new Privacy Policy to users. It’s certainly a unique way of sharing what could be seen as boring yet important information to its millions of users.

The beginning of the game reads:

It’s a beautiful day in the Twitterverse! Hit the streets of PrivaCity with your best pal, Data, for a walk to the park. Follow the prompts to keep him safe, and learn how to control your own Twitter experience along the way.

When starting Twitter Data Dash, you have the option to select your character who walks your dog, Data in “PrivaCity”. In a side-scrolling platform format, you use your keyboard and mouse to navigate the “cat ads” – cats wearing advertisements – and other obstacles along the way.

Dodge cat ads, swim through a sea of DMs, battle trolls, and learn how to take control of your Twitter experience along the way.

The game, made by Momo Pixel, is actually kind of fun and reminiscent of early 2000s online games from Disney Channel. Let’s see if more platforms also make fun content to describe their privacy policies.

As part of marketing for its updated Privacy Policy, the company wanted to take a different approach to transmit clear and easy to digest information. The company said in a tweet, “Beginning today, you can see the updates to our privacy policy and terms of service in the app via settings and on our redesigned privacy policy site.”

The future of the platform feels a bit uncertain right now after Elon Musk recently bought out the company. Musk has yet to state his plans for the social media giant’s privacy policies, but he does have other plans in mind.

Twitter Data Dash is available to play now.

Image Source: Twitter

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: