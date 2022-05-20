Apple Support scam cons woman out of $1500, here’s how to identify fakes

The next time you look for help with one of your devices, beware of Apple Support scams. With multiple tech support scams out there, bad actors are looking to take your money. One Denver woman found out the hard way after seeking help with her new iPhone 13.

After purchasing her new iPhone, Cookie Pridemore found herself locked out and needing help to get back in. Using her husband’s phone, she proceeded to search online for Apple’s customer service number where she called the first number that popped up.

Little did she know, the helpful agent on the call was actually part of an Apple Support scam. Pridemore told a Denver news station that she didn’t realize that when you search for a company’s tech support line, many of the sites that show up are scams.

“She was inside my account and zoom, zoom, zoom, started transferring money out by Zelle,” Pridemore added.

Pridemore says the agent made three money transfers, totaling about $1,500, out of her bank account. This happened because during the call, the agent requested her details to a money transfer app.

How you can identify Apple Support scams

Sarah Wetzel of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) tells the Denver news station to be aware of any spelling or grammar errors in emails or online searches. For example, a scammer could be pretending to be Apple, but instead spell the company name, “Appple”.

If you receive what you believe is a phishing email, check to see if the message is different from ones you’ve gotten from the company before. It’s also likely to be suspicious if the message requests personal info, contains an attachment, or if the URL to an included link doesn’t match the company’s site.

Additionally, Apple says that if you receive a suspicious call from someone claiming to be Apple Support, just hang up. You can find more information about identifying fakes on Apple’s Support site.

