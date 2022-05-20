TikTok hopes the next way to capture your attention is in gaming

TikTok is working on a “major push into gaming” and is reportedly testing mini-games on the platform in Vietnam. In partnership with mobile gaming studio Zynga, the company is making ad-supported HTML5 games that could release on the platform later this year.

The social media giant has embraced gaming already, partnering with Zynga last year to produce Disco Loco 3D. It also made Garden of Good, a farming game where players earn points to make donations to Feeding America.

With over 1 billion active users, offering mini-games will be a boost in advertising revenue as well as time spent in the app. “We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community,” a TikTok representative told Reuters in an email.

TikTok plans to expand beyond mini-games. Last year, the company started testing its livestreaming app called TikTok Live. TikTok Live users can stream from their computer, phone, or gaming console.

Also, users of the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, have been able to play games on the app since 2019. Sources close to the matter say that TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, is going to roll out more games within Southeast Asia.

The app’s jump into gaming comes after other companies like Netflix and Apple have joined the mobile gaming sphere. In late 2021, Netflix launched a selection of iOS games for users to play on iPhone and iPad. Additionally, Apple launched its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade two years before that.

9to5Mac’s Take

It’s understandable that TikTok wants to expand its efforts in gaming to continuously engage its 1 billion users. Gaming has gained a lot of traction these days, and it seems like a reasonable decision. I wouldn’t be surprised if other social media platforms would follow suit as many of them like to duplicate TikTok’s features. You know what they say, “If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.”

Image Source: Alexander Shatov, Unsplash

