AT&T customers can play ‘Control Ultimate Edition’ on iPhone for free

Customers on a postpaid AT&T plan can play the AAA game Control Ultimate Edition on their iPhones. Through Google’s Immersive Stream, previously Google Stadia, customers have click-to-play access on their smartphone, tablet, or computer.

How to play

Anyone with a postpaid account can go to att.com/PlayNow and enter their information to start playing Control on iPhone or Android device. According to a company press release, there is not download involved and no subscriptions. You can play the full game, all through Google’s cloud streaming technology.

Is click-to-play gaming the future for mobile?

AT&T has previously launched click-to-play game, Batman: Arkham Knight on computers last year through Google’s Immersive Stream. Control Ultimate Edition is the first game AT&T is offering click-to-play access on iPhone and Android mobile devices. This allows gamers to try out a game before making a purchase or signing up for a subscription service.

‘Control’ is available to play on iPhone now

To the AT&T customers out there- are you going to play Control Ultimate Edition on your iPhone? If you’re not on AT&T, would you try click-to-play gaming if your carrier gave you access?

