PSA: Apple still selling 2021 Apple Watch Pride Braided Solo Loop band

- May. 24th 2022 6:12 pm PT

Apple on Tuesday released the 2022 edition of its traditional Apple Watch Pride bands. Although in the past the company discontinued the old Pride bands after launching a new one, this time Apple is still selling the 2021 Pride Braided Solo Loop band for Apple Watch.

The Pride Braided Solo Loop is one of the watch bands that Apple introduced last year to celebrate Pride Month. It was the first time the company released a more expensive watch band with the Pride theme, as the previous Pride bands were based on the Sport and Sport Loop models.

As described on Apple’s website, the braids on the watch band feature the colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag. There’s also a special watch face that matches last year’s Pride band.

Weaving together the colors of the Pride flag, the Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop band features a unique, stretchable design that’s ultracomfortable and easy to slip on and off your wrist.

Created by weaving 16,000 recycled polyester yarn filaments around ultrathin silicone threads using advanced precision-braiding machinery, then laser cutting the band to an exact length for a custom fit. The band offers a soft, textured feel and is both sweat and water resistant.

Luckily, if you still want to buy last year’s Apple Watch Pride band, you still can. The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is available exclusively from Apple and it costs $99. It’s unclear whether last year’s Pride band will remain available only as long as stocks last.

Unfortunately, Nike’s Apple Watch Pride band from last year has now been discontinued – although you can still find it for a lower price on Nike’s website. Of course, you can also find special offers for other Apple Watch bands on Amazon.

