Latest Apple Watch Pride bands and faces shown off in early hands-on

Yesterday, Apple announced new Apple Watch Pride bands and faces. While the Pride bands were supposed to go officially on sale tomorrow, it appears a lucky customer in Italy already got the Pride Loop Solo and Nike Loop Solo bands 2022 edition.

Tech blogger and video editor Luca Ansevini posted on his Twitter a photo of the two Apple Watch bands and kindly shared with 9to5Mac a few other shots of both bands on his wrist. He said he got them early after ordering through the Apple Online Store.

Although personally, I prefer the black version, Ansevini says the white model combines better with silver Watches.

“The white model is the best in my opinion, especially for the Pride lettering on the side. Black is also very nice but more suitable for black Apple Watch,” he said.

For years, Apple has been releasing new bands around May and June to celebrate Pride Month. Here’s how Apple describes these new bands:

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ creative community at Apple were inspired to deliver a new expression of pride through this unique design. Utilizing the comfortable, durable, and adjustable Sport Loop design, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word “pride” in a cursive style inspired by the original “hello” greeting — displayed on the first Macintosh in 1984 — giving the word a novel, three-dimensional look and feel.

While the black Pride band is a collaboration with Nike, it also looks great with Apple’s Pride Thread Watch Face – which you can learn how to add to your Watch here. For the customers with a Nike edition Apple Watch, users can also use an exclusive Pride Watch Face.

Below, you can check a nice hands-on on how both Pride bands look. What do you think of them? Which one will you get? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

And thanks, Luca!

