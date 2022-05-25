iPhone’s Digital IDs feature expanding to Maryland and possibly Mississippi, here’s how to add

Two months after officially releasing all iOS 15 features promised during WWDC 2021, Digital IDs are coming to Maryland. With that, iPhone users in the state will be able to add their driver’s licenses to the iPhone’s Wallet.

After Arizona announced it was going to support driver’s licenses on the iPhone’s Wallet, it’s now time for Maryland to follow. At least 30 states have been exploring the idea of adopting Apple’s digital IDs, according to the company.

In March, Apple specifically called out some states that will indeed launch support soon – including Maryland. With that, expect Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah to support the digital ID feature soon.

According to Maryland’s government page (via MacRumors), “presenting your ID at select TSA checkpoints just got easy. it’s as simple as holding your device near the identity reader, confirming the information requested, and you’re done.”

Apart from Maryland, a Twitter user noticed that a TSA in Jackson, Mississippi is preparing for Apple’s digital driver’s license feature with the “Tap here” option for Digital IDs, as you can see here.

How to add your Maryland’s Digital ID to the Wallet app

First of all, you need an iPhone 8 or later with at least iOS 15.4. If you’re an Apple Watch user, it needs to be at least a Series 4 with watchOS 8.4. Then, follow these instructions:

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone then tap the + icon;

Tap your Maryland ID;

Scan the front of the ID and then the back;

Confirm you are you by using the front camera;

Take a photo them send it to Maryland’s MVA.

After MVA verifies the information, you can start using your Digital ID at selected TSA checkpoints.

Are you excited to start using your Digital ID on your iPhone’s Wallet in Maryland? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

