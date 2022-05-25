Here’s how the rumored purple iPhone 14 Pro will probably look

At this point, we all can assume what the iPhone 14 Pro will look like. New renders, which include specific dimensions, used leaked schematics previously covered here and more. These renders give a deeper look at the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro series – rumors now suggest the phone will also come in a new purple color.

These renders were shared by graphic designer Ian Zelbo on the latest Front Page Tech YouTube video. As previously covered, the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature a new design with a hole punch and pill notch. Almost borderless, this product will keep the same glass and stainless steel finish, and its camera bump – once rumored to disappear – will (guess what!) increase.

For the iPhone 14 Pro Max, 9to5Mac previously reported a schematic where it showed that the phone will get slightly smaller than the previous generation at 77.58 mm in width. The height will decrease by 0.1 mm, now measuring at 160.7 mm, but it will get slightly thicker with an increased camera sensor bump.

In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated on the camera sensor bump was due to enhancements to the system. Both Pro phones are expected to feature an upgraded 48MP camera sensor, which comes in a larger form factor.

Kuo explained:

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max’s 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25–35%, and the height of 48MP’s 7P lens will increase by 5–10%.

Apart from that, rumors so far say the iPhone 14 Pro will feature the A16 Bionic chip while the iPhone 14 model will likely maintain the A15 Bionic processor. In addition, no design change is expected to the regular model except for a larger – instead of a mini – version of the phone.

You can check Jon Prosser’s latest video below. Here, you can read the four features we expect to see on the new iPhone 14 series.

Are you excited about a purple iPhone 14 Pro? What do you think about the rumors so far?

