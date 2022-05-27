Workers at Apple supplier Quanta rebel against lockdown in factory in China

Shanghai has been on lockdown for almost two months, due to its worst COVID-19 breakout since 2020. Apple supplier Quanta Computer, located in Shanghai, is facing backlash from mostly low-wage workers demanding more freedom from these lockdown restrictions.

According to Bloomberg, the workers are worried their supply of daily necessities will run out as the lockdown continues. Hundreds have been clashing with guards and flooding isolation barriers, searching for these necessities. There’s even been media reports of a group of workers storming dorms that house Quanta’s Taiwanese managers, disputing the lockdown and pay.

People are getting frustrated and tired of these controls, an anonymous worker said. That’s inevitable, especially when there is no timeline on when all this will end.

While we’re unsure of the current status of the factory unrest, economists believe this to be an isolated incident. Apple is the supplier’s largest customer; both Quanta and the tech giant declined to comment on the lockdown situation to Bloomberg.

Shanghai’s lockdown should end soon

However, Shanghai’s lockdowns are apparently close to an end, according to Reuters. As the government loosens restrictions, the lockdown should end on June 1.

Most factories in the area have been in lockdown since March as part of Shanghai’s “closed loops” measures. Despite strict lockdowns, China has wanted to keep its economy running. Because of closed loops, factory workers have been sleeping on factory sites or nearby accommodations. Among the unskilled migrant workers living at Quanta are higher-paid engineers from Taiwan. Bloomberg states that before the outbreak, blue-collar workers would work on MacBooks and live in standard dorms housing 12 workers.

The Apple supplier’s lockdown seems here to stay

Last month, Quanta shut down most of its factory and kept workers in their dorms. They resumed production once it got a go-ahead from management. While Shanghai restrictions plan to ease, Quanta’s closed-loops measure appears to be staying put for now. Even other industries are using the closed-loops model in an effort to contain the virus.

Quanta workers will have to continue quarantining in their city. While Shanghai residents can leave, there aren’t many trains leaving the city.

There’s also local lockdown policies on the other end that they’re expected to obey, said one worker. They just can’t go back home easily.

Apple’s supplier also believes the lockdowns and other supply constraints will cost the company up to $8 billion in sales.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: