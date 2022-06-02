Diablo Immortal MMO action roleplay game now available for iOS

Diablo Immortal, a massive multiplayer online action roleplay game, is now available for both iOS and Android. Some regions got early access, but the game is now available in most parts of the world.

The bad news is that it’s a freemium title, but Blizzard says that the “core game experience” will always be free …

The game has been a very long time coming, Blizzard first announcing it back in 2018.

We got the specifics in April of this year, with the company announcing today’s launch date, and that there would be full cross-platform compatibility – for both progress and in-app purchases – when a PC version later follows. A Windows beta is available now.

In addition to offering an uncompromised AAA experience on mobile, the most ambitious game released in the Diablo franchise’s 25-year history will enter into Open Beta on Windows PC at launch. Diablo Immortal supports both cross-play and cross-progression, allowing Sanctuary’s heroes to join the fight with each other regardless of platform while being able to seamlessly transition between mobile and PC gameplay. The Open Beta on PC will contain all game features, including cross-play and cross-progression, and upon conclusion all progress will be maintained. “The demons of the Burning Hells are ready to be slain in the most expansive Diablo game that Blizzard has ever released,” said Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “As Blizzard’s first game designed from the ground up for mobile, it was important to us to deliver an experience worthy of the franchise, so we did a lot of testing, incorporated a lot of feedback, and created a game that we’re very excited to share with players.”

Players can also team up.

Diablo Immortal features a social experience that’s completely new to the series. Players will share a massive world with others as they explore Sanctuary, form Warbands with up to eight members to take on group challenges such as the intense Helliquary raid bosses, and join Clans with up to 150 friends to earn challenging Clan Achievements. The game also features a robust faction-based PvP system. With the Cycle of Strife, players can band together to fight in an ongoing war in which the top player of the server will earn the Eternal Crown to become the leader of the Immortals. This puts them in the position of having to continuously defend their reign across a series of modes including brutal 1v30 showdowns.

Here’s how Blizzard describes the game:

A genre-defining action role playing game series set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III. Clash with armies of demons, collect epic loot, and gain unimaginable power. Explore the dark realm of Sanctuary like never before, where angels and demons wage an endless war over dominion of the mortal realm. Join forces with other players on an epic quest to collect the shattered fragments of the corrupted Worldstone and prevent the Lord of Terror’s return […] From the war-torn surroundings of Wortham to the grand city of Westmarch and the shadows of the Bilefen Jungle – Players have a vast world in front of them to explore. Your journey will take you through changing landscapes and ever evolving challenges. Experience a rich Diablo story packed with quests, bosses, and challenges the Diablo series has never seen, including raids in huge ever-changing dungeons. Diablo Immortal has something for everyone whether you enjoy fighting through endless dungeons or spending your time uncovering every corner of the world.

Diablo Immortal is a free download from the App Store, with in-app purchases ranging from $0.99 to $24.99.

