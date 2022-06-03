Disney poaches Apple Arcade director to fulfill its ‘metaverse’ ambitions

Mark Bozon, one of Apple’s top gaming executives, has left the company after 12 years to work for Disney. His new role will be senior creative leader for cross-divisional Next Generation Storytelling initiatives, which includes Disney’s “metaverse” ambitions.

While Bozon shared the news of his departure on May 20, he didn’t mention his next plans. He shared that his new role is “an absolute dream job” and thanks his Apple team. Bozon’s most recent work at Apple includes serving as the games creative director for the company’s gaming subscription, Apple Arcade.

According to Variety, Disney’s SVP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences, Mike White, was the one to hire Bozon. White’s current role also involves the development and coordination of Disney’s metaverse strategy.

According to Disney, because the term “metaverse” means different things to different people, the company under White’s lead has coalesced efforts under the Next Generation Storytelling banner and defined a strategy focused on creating “new canvases for storytelling and audience engagement” spanning digital, physical and virtual experiences.

In Bozon’s new role, he will be responsible for creating Disney’s strategy and executing its plans to enter the metaverse. Additionally, as VP of Next Generation Storytelling, he’ll build a diverse team across Disney’s gaming, film, TV, toys, and parks to create interconnected consumer experiences. Bozon and his team are also behind the innovation and “bold ideas” that will serve Next Generation Storytelling concepts.

Bozon’s been in gaming for years; prior to Apple, he was the Nintendo editor for IGN and worked as a freelance game designer and producer. Apple has yet to announce Bozon’s successor.

