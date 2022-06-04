Apple Headset now expected in 2023, Apple working with Hollywood directors for audiovisual features

With WWDC 2022 just a couple of days away from kicking out, rumors about Apple’s upcoming headset are back. This time, The New York Times gives a few tidbits about the project, the people involved, and what to expect from it.

According to the publication, Apple has enlisted Hollywood directors such as Jon Favreau to develop video content for this Mixed Reality headset, which is expected to ship next year.

Favreau is the executive producer of the new limited series Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV+ and according to three people familiar with the matter, he’s “working to bring that show’s dinosaurs to life on the headset, which looks like a pair of ski goggles and aims to offer virtual- and augmented-reality experiences.”

While it’s not clear if Apple will talk about this upcoming product at the WWDC 2022 keynote, The New York Times says the company plans to unveil “software tools that would allow apps to add new camera and voice functionality, laying the groundwork for a hands-free interface that customers will eventually be able to navigate on the headset.”

While a recent report said the company just previewed its headset to the board, the launch of the Apple Headset is expected for 2023. NYT gives interesting tidbits about the challenges of this product development:

Apple hired an engineer from Dolby Technologies, Mike Rockwell, and tasked him with leading the effort [on the Apple Headset]. His early efforts to create an augmented-reality product were hobbled by weak computing power, two people familiar with the project said. Continuing challenges with its battery power have forced Apple to postpone its release until next year, those people said. The augmented-reality initiative has been divisive inside Apple. At least two members of its industrial design team said they had left the company, in part, because they had some concerns about developing a product that might change the way people interact with one another.

With WWDC 2022 just around the corner, we’ll surely learn a lot more about the upcoming Apple Headset thanks to the preview of the new operating systems.

