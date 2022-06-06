Apple Pay Later lets you pay in installments, directly in Wallet app, inc 0% interest

Among today’s iOS 16 announcements is Apple Pay Later, a way to let you pay in installments simply by choosing the option in the Wallet app when you make payment.

You can pay in four equal installments, and get up to six weeks interest-free …

Payments are managed through the Wallet app, so you can manage your budget.

The best thing for retailers and developers alike is that Apple Pay Later ‘just works’ – there’s nothing they need do to implement it.

Apple Pay Later provides users in the US with a seamless and secure way to split the cost of an Apple Pay purchase into four equal payments spread over six weeks, with zero interest and no fees of any kind. Built into Apple Wallet and designed with users’ financial health in mind, Apple Pay Later makes it easy to view, track, and repay Apple Pay Later payments within Wallet. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later when they are checking out with Apple Pay, or in Wallet. Apple Pay Later is available everywhere Apple Pay is accepted online or in-app, using the Mastercard network

Apple is also integrating order tracking directly into the Wallet app, with Shopify the first partner.

With Apple Pay Order Tracking, users can receive detailed receipts and order tracking information in Wallet for Apple Pay purchases with participating merchants.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: