New parental controls come to iOS 16 update

The WWDC 2022 opening keynote just finished, and it’s hard to keep up with all of the announcements. One of the stars of the show was Apple’s announcement of the iOS 16 update, which will bring changes to Safari, FaceTime, Siri, and much more. However, did you realize new parental controls within Family Sharing are being added to the update?

With Family Sharing, you can share purchases and subscriptions with up to five family members. Each member can access this content without needing to purchase it again. Family Sharing has built-in parental controls, made to monitor the Apple IDs for children.

What’s new to parental controls

With iOS 16, parents can add age-appropriate restrictions for apps, books, TV, movies, and music. There’s also quick setup of other parental controls like location sharing and screen time. The update is making setting up new devices easier, too.

When you turn on the new device and bring your iPhone nearby, a quick start menu will appear, and you can select which child will be using the new device. After the new device is set up, all of the parental controls you’ve previously selected will be on the device.

Additionally, children can send “Screen Time Requests” within iMessage to ask for more time. Parents can approve or deny the request within the message thread without having to navigate to Settings. Family Checklist is another new feature that provides helpful tips for reviewing parental controls, sharing locations, sharing subscriptions with family, and more.

Overall, these features will improve the ease of use for Family Sharing and parental controls features. iOS won’t be available until the fall, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: