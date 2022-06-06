watchOS 9 won’t be available to Apple Watch Series 3, here are the supported devices

During WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple announced watchOS 9. As we expected, the company revealed it won’t be available for Apple Watch Series 3 when the operating system launches later this fall.

Here’s what the company said:

The developer beta of watchOS 9 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today. A public beta will be available to watchOS users next month at beta.apple.com. watchOS 9 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (second generation) or later, running iOS 16. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages, or on all devices. Features are subject to change. For more information, visit apple.com/watchos/watchos-preview.

watchOS 9 adds new customizable watch faces, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, and an AFib History feature, which 9to5Mac reported early today.

The new operating system will also bring a new Medications app as well. Thanks to the new features and bigger displays, Apple decided to not support Apple Watch Series 3. With that in mind, here are the Apple Watches that will support watchOS 9 when it launches later this fall:

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 7

