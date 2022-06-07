watchOS 9 brings typing prediction to Apple Watch Series 7

watchOS 9 has added yet another feature that could have gone missing for those Apple Watch Series 6 or older users. Starting with this upcoming operating system, Apple Watch Series 7 users will be able to use QuickType, a famous iOS 8 feature.

As spotted by graphic designer Brahm Shank, QuickType will be available for Apple Watch Series 7 users with watchOS 9. If you don’t recall what this feature is, here’s how it works:

QuickType is a predictive text engine, which suggests words and phrases that are right for your language. In other words, it will try to save you time when you’re writing a message on your Apple Watch running watchOS 9.

QuickType arrives by the time Apple is expanding the QWERTY keyboard on Apple Watch Series 7 to additional languages thanks to watchOS 9. This means QuickType will also be available to the following speakers:

French,

German,

Italian,

Japanese,

Portuguese (Brazil),

Spanish (Mexico, Spain, Latin America).

By the time Apple unveiled Apple Watch Series 7, six months before previewing watchOS 9, an executive explained why having a bigger display was such a big deal. Here’s what Apple’s Alan Dye said last year:

“Since the first Apple Watch, text input has been critical and a huge challenge,” Dye said. “We always wanted a QWERTY keyboard and this new display enabled that and enabled it in a way that we think we could deliver the feature in incredibly usable and powerful way. Designing the new keyboard was really quite a challenge. So, we made some important decisions. One thing we did was we removed the bezels from the keys, those little outlines to help make it feel a little less cramped. And to imply that precision isn’t critical with your taps because of the intelligence behind the keyboard.

With this iOS 8 feature, watchOS 9 surely will look a bit easier for those who need to type an answer on the Apple Watch.

What are your thoughts on QuickType coming to watchOS 9? Share them in the comment section below.

Underrated watchOS 9️⃣ feature: QuickType comes to Apple Watch ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/pgWJw5q1dB — Brahm Shank (@brahmshank) June 7, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: