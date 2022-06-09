Deals: iPhone 12 Pro Max refurb $349 discount, AirTags at $24 each, more

All of today’s best deals kick off with a $349 refurbished discount on iPhone 12 Pro Max. That’s alongside a chance to score an Apple AirTag for $24 and AirPods 3 on sale from $115. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone 12 Pro Max sees 1-day refurb discount at $349 off

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation certified refurbished iPhone modelsstarting at $340. Our top pick is the iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB in three styles for $750. Down from the original $1,099 price tag, this is a new all-time low at $349 off and as rare of a discount as they come overall.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Score a single Apple AirTag with UWB precision finding at $24

Today only, Amazon offers one of Apple’s AirTag Item Finders for $24. Normally fetching $29, this is a new 2022 low at $1 below our previous mention for a single tracker from back in December. A 4-pack is also sitting at $89, down from $99.

If Apple’s recent firmware update geared towards improving the unwanted tracking alert features has you finally ready to score some of the brand’s locators, today’s sale gets you in on the item finding action for less. Everything comes centered around the U1 chip that enables Apple’s augmented reality precision finding experience for keeping tabs on bags, keys, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

AirPods 3 deliver MagSafe charging and Spatial Audio from $115

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods 3 from $115. Normally fetching $179, there are both new condition and refurbished models down to some of the lowest prices to date.

Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

SpyderX Elite: Calibrating the color of my budget ultrawide monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: