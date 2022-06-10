Apple scores deal with Nike to land more sports films on TV+

Apple has sealed a multi-year first-look feature deal to develop and produce sports films with Nike’s Waffle Iron Entertainment and Makeready. According to Deadline, the companies will create films celebrating the power of sport and inspiring next-gen athletes.

The Apple TV+ streaming service is already diving into sports; offering Friday Night Baseball for viewers. The service’s Emmy-winning hit TV series Ted Lasso also features a sports-based plot. Additionally, Apple TV+ created the four-part docuseries, They Call Me Magic, about the life and career of famed basketball player, Magic Johnson. It’s even working on a documentary about Formula One racing legend Sir Lewis Hamilton; there have also been talks about the possibility of Apple streaming NFL games.

As part of the deal, Apple will finance and distribute the films and Nike’s Waffle Iron label will product alongside firm Makeready. Makeready is readying Brad Weston and Collin Creighton to produce the films with Waffle Iron’s Justin Biskin.

This isn’t the two companies’ first time collaborating. Nike has its own editions of the Apple Watch SE and Series 7 with special bands and watch faces. Back in 2016, Nike appointed Apple CEO Tim Cook as the company’s lead independent director; Cook has also served on Nike’s board of directors since 2005.

Because sports continue to be popular forms of streaming content, this collaboration seems to be a good idea. As Apple and Nike have worked together before, the relationship is already somewhat established. One could only imagine these films will be top-quality and entertaining.

Currently, we don’t have word on exact projects or timelines of what will release at this time.

