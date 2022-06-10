Apple scores deal with Nike to land more sports films on TV+

Allison McDaniel

- Jun. 10th 2022 10:06 am PT

0

Apple has sealed a multi-year first-look feature deal to develop and produce sports films with Nike’s Waffle Iron Entertainment and Makeready. According to Deadline, the companies will create films celebrating the power of sport and inspiring next-gen athletes.

The Apple TV+ streaming service is already diving into sports; offering Friday Night Baseball for viewers. The service’s Emmy-winning hit TV series Ted Lasso also features a sports-based plot. Additionally, Apple TV+ created the four-part docuseries, They Call Me Magic, about the life and career of famed basketball player, Magic Johnson. It’s even working on a documentary about Formula One racing legend Sir Lewis Hamilton; there have also been talks about the possibility of Apple streaming NFL games.

As part of the deal, Apple will finance and distribute the films and Nike’s Waffle Iron label will product alongside firm Makeready. Makeready is readying Brad Weston and Collin Creighton to produce the films with Waffle Iron’s Justin Biskin.

This isn’t the two companies’ first time collaborating. Nike has its own editions of the Apple Watch SE and Series 7 with special bands and watch faces. Back in 2016, Nike appointed Apple CEO Tim Cook as the company’s lead independent director; Cook has also served on Nike’s board of directors since 2005.

9to5Mac’s Take

Because sports continue to be popular forms of streaming content, this collaboration seems to be a good idea. As Apple and Nike have worked together before, the relationship is already somewhat established. One could only imagine these films will be top-quality and entertaining.

Currently, we don’t have word on exact projects or timelines of what will release at this time.

More on Apple TV+

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that accesses the Apple TV+ service ($4.99 per month), Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and countless other entertainment apps.
Nike

Nike

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch