Apple TV+ announces new series, Sugar, starring Colin Farrell

After outbidding Netflix for the show in 2021, Apple TV+ is finally ordering Sugar to a new series. The genre-bending series stars Colin Farrell, who will also serve as executive producer.

Alongside Farrell, X-Men’s Simon Kinberg, Invasion’s Audrey Chon, and The Guilty’s Scott Greenberg will executive produce as well. Oscar-nominee Fernando Meirelles of City of God will serve as director for the new Apple TV+ series.

While the plot is unknown, Deadline reports Sugar will be a contemporary take on a Los Angeles-based private detective story. Sugar will be the second time Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+ have collaborated.

Sugar will be the second time Kinberg's Genre Films and Apple TV+ have collaborated.

