Mac Studio sees $100 discount in Friday’s best deals, plus Beats Fit Pro at $180, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a $100 Mac Studio discount. That’s alongside Beats Fit Pro earbuds at $180 and a 20% off Nomad leather Apple accessory sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Mac Studio sees $100 WWDC week discount

Closing out all of the WWDC week discounts, trusted retailer Expercom is now offering the Apple Mac Studio M1 Max 10-core 32GB for $1,899. As one of the first overall price cuts yet, this is $100 off the usual $1,999 going rate and comes within cents of our previous mention for the all-time low. Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet, thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out.

For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save $20 on the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds

Amazon now offers the new Beats Fit Pro H1 Earbuds for $180 in four different colors. Matching the all-time low last set in April, this is only the second cash discount on a new condition pair at $20 off the usual $200 going rate. Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds.

Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at six hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Nomad takes 20% off leather Apple accessories

Father’s Day is inching closer, and Nomad is launching a new sale ahead of time to make sure you can deck out dad’s Apple setup with some of the brand’s signature accessories at a discount. Right now, you can take 20% off Nomad’s entire selection of leather iPhone cases, iPad covers, and other gear. A personal favorite and easy highlight from the sale, our top pick is any of the Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases. Dropped down to $48, this is the second-best price to date from the $60 going rate you’d normally pay at within $3 of the all-time low.

Delivering one of the best leather iPhone covers on the market, Nomad’s Modern case covers your 13 series handsets one of three different Horween leather styles. It’ll not only look great out of the box, but will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect and then check out our other top picks below.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

SpyderX Elite: Calibrating the color of my budget ultrawide monitor [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: