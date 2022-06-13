12-inch MacBook vs 15-inch MacBook Air: Which would you buy?

Apple is reportedly set to expand its MacBook lineup with a pair of new screen sizes as soon as next year. According to Bloomberg, Apple could release a new 15-inch MacBook Air and 12-inch MacBook in 2023, representing two new additions to the MacBook lineup.

Now that these rumors are out in the world, what do you think? Would you buy either of these machines?

12-inch MacBook vs 15-inch MacBook Air

In regards to the 15-inch MacBook Air, this news was first reported by the reliable display analyst Ross Young back in March. Bloomberg then corroborated the possibility of a 15-inch MacBook Air, saying it could be released as soon as spring of 2023.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is described as a wider version of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air. It will likely feature the same design as the updated M2 MacBook Air, which was unveiled just last week at WWDC.

Meanwhile, the 12-inch MacBook reported by Bloomberg could be released as soon as sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. It would be the company’s smallest laptop since the beloved (or maybe infamous?) 12-inch MacBook that was discontinued in 2019.

There aren’t any other details on the 12-inch MacBook rumored for 2023/2024. In fact, we aren’t even specifically clear on whether it will be branded as simply the “MacBook” or if it join the “MacBook Air” family.

9to5Mac’s Take

I’ve been beating the drum for a larger-screened MacBook Air for several years. Just earlier this year, I called on Apple to make a 16-inch MacBook Air. I noted that the advent of Apple Silicon and the associated power/efficiency improvements give Apple quite a bit more flexibility in terms of its industrial design choices.

With a 12-inch MacBook, a 14.1-inch iPad Pro, and a 15-inch MacBook Air are reportedly coming next year, it seems clear that Apple is indeed tapping into the flexibility offered by Apple Silicon. This would mark the widest array of Mac and iPad ever, with options spamming multiple price segments, screen sizes, and designs.

Personally, I’m totally all-in to buy a 15-inch MacBook Air. I’d buy one immediately, no questions asked. While I was a user of the 12-inch MacBook in its heyday, I don’t think it’s something that I’d be interested in nowadays.

What about you? Would you rather buy a 12-inch MacBook or a 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple Silicon? Let us know in the poll below and elaborate down in the comments.

