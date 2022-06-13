Watch ‘For All Mankind’ season 1 free for a limited time, as season 3 begins

If you’re curious about Apple TV’s alternative reality space series, you can now watch For All Mankind season one free, for a limited time …

The announcement was made by the show’s Twitter account over the weekend.

Season 1 of #ForAllMankind is available free on @appletvplus for a limited time. Don’t wait another decade, reply and tag a friend who you’ve been telling to watch #ForAllMankind http://apple.co/For-All-Mankind-

The move is clearly designed to drum up more Apple TV+ subscriptions by getting a new crowd hooked on the series, which explores an alternative reality where the then-USSR beat the US to the first moon landing. Apple’s hope is that enough people will enjoy the show to subscribe in order to watch series 2 and 3.

Episode 1 of season 3 landed on Friday, with a weekly rollout designed to prevent people bingeing the entire season via a free trial – at least, unless you’re patient enough to wait until August 12, when the final episode will air.

You can watch the show in the Apple TV app on any platform.

You do not need an Apple device, although that will generally give you the best experience. The Apple TV app is available on a variety of platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs, PlayStation, Xbox, and more. You can also watch on the web in a browser at tv.apple.com, although the sign-up process is slightly complicated if you don’t already have an Apple ID.

We can later look forward to season 4, as our sister site Space Explored last year reported. The site also spoke with the show’s co-creator, Ronald D. Moore. Zac Hall asked what it was like to work with Apple on the show.

Fundamentally they’ve just always really liked the concept of the show and they’ve been very supportive creatively, and financially, and just sort of in publicity and marketing and sort of across the board. It’s been interesting to be with them from the launch of the service. Now a couple of years in and see them grow and get more familiar and get their feet under them in terms of what they’re doing. But the relationship between the production and the network has always been very solid. And they’ve just always liked what we were doing and excited by this notion of jumping through the decades and, you know, watching the technology evolve is certainly an interest to Apple in this alternate history kind of format or what are the possibilities of the space program could have been.

Moore said that it was also great timing to be writing the show at a time when the US space program is being revitalized.

The fact that NASA is talking about returning to the Moon and a woman of color or people of color coming to stand on the lunar surface is really kind of cool and exciting. It’s something that we talk about a lot in the writer’s room and just watching that happen in parallel with what we’re doing. And then we have Perseverance going to Mars while we’re working on season three. And there is a sort of synergistic effect, at least psychologically for us in the writer’s room, where it’s like, wow, you know, these things weren’t happening just a few short years ago. The space program in the United States had kind of gone into more of a fallow period after the shuttles, the retirement of the shuttle fleet. And with the space station we didn’t even have a way to get Americans into orbit except by using Russian launch systems. And now we’re kind of back and now you’ve got the [Crew] Dragon capsule and SpaceX and it’s all kind of happening. And so it’s really great to be doing a show like this while the American public and the world public is starting to sort of become more interested in space travel again.

Open the Apple TV app to see a link to the show, or search For All Mankind. No subscription is required. Apple has now said how long the free viewing window remains open, so it’s worth making plans to watch For All Mankind season 1 sooner rather than later.

