Fantastical updates ‘Scheduling’ feature with Break Time, new Openings view, and more

Fantastical, the powerful calendar app from Flexibits, added an all-new “Fantastical Scheduling” feature earlier this year. This feature allows users to easily manage their meeting schedules with things like “Openings” and “Proposals.”

A new update to Fantastical this week enhances that Scheduling feature with deeper video conferencing app integration, support for “Break Time,” and more.

One of the most notable new features with today’s update to Fantastical Scheduling is support for a new “Break Time” feature. By default, Fantastical Scheduling allows others to automatically request appointments, regardless of when your last meeting ended. Break Time solves this issue by allowing you to set a specific amount of time between meetings:

This is where Break Time comes in. Use Break Time to select a time interval before or after meetings that people request from you, allowing yourself to have a few moments to refresh yourself, collect thoughts, and arrive at your next meeting fully prepared and focused.

Today’s update also brings better integration with video conferencing apps to Fantastical Scheduling’s “Openings” feature. “This means you can now create Openings meeting templates that automatically add conference calls to the time slots people request from you,” Flexibits explains.

Try setting up different templates for online and in-person events, and then share both template URLs with your clients or co-workers, and give them the option to choose between a face-to-face meeting or an online one.

Finally, Fantastical Scheduling is also adding a new “Openings” view that makes it easier to see which time slots you have available:

Your Openings slots will be clearly marked by whether they are ‘Out of range’ (meaning the time for the slot has passed), ‘Blocked’ (when you have a conflict in your calendar that’s preventing people requesting this time slot), or ‘Available’. This helps you to understand how people who use your Openings URL will see your availability, and allow you to make adjustments to your schedule as necessary.

You can learn more about today’s update to Fantastical Scheduling in the full blog post on the Flexibits website.

