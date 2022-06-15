Wednesday’s best deals: Apple Magic Keyboard from $249, Satechi 20% off sale, more

Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best deals kick off with Apple Magic Keyboard discounts from $249. That’s alongside a 20% off Satechi sitewide sale and Anker’s latest iPhone accessory discounts from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Magic Keyboard for 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros on sale

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro at $299. Available in both black and white styles, this is the first time we’ve seen the two marked down together in months from the usual $349 price tag. Marking the second-best prices of the year, or matching the all-time low depending on the style, these are some of the most enticing discounts yet at $50 off. You can also save on the 11-inch model at $249, down from $299.

In either case of Apple Magic Keyboard, both of these accessories are designed to go alongside the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. While there’s the same features as the original models, this time around for Magic Keyboard there’s a fresh coat of paint for the white style and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Satechi annual Father’s Day sitewide sale takes 20% off

Satechi is now joining in on the Father’s Day savings by launching a 20% off sitewide sale. Unlike its previous promotions that provided the savings to select orders, this time around the company will take 20% off everything it sells. Our top pick is the new Satechi 165W USB-C GaN Charger at $96. Down from the usual $120, this one launched back at CES but has largely been out of stock for most of the year. That makes the $24 discount even more enticing, as this is matching the all-time low and is only the third overall discount yet.

Featuring a 4-port design, Satechi’s most capable charger yet arrives with a combined 165W power output. The GaN tech keeps the entire package on the smaller side and allows you to refuel everything from an M1 Pro MacBook Pro to iPhone, iPad, and other gear. There’s also a bundled cradle that keeps the charger upright and in place on your desk or nightstand. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect.

Anker’s latest mid-week sale has iPhone gear from $16

We’ve made it to Wednesday and Anker is now launching its latest Amazon storefront sale to join in on the Apple Magic Keyboard discounts. Headlined by a collection of iPhone accessories to go alongside the power strips, shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. As a top pick, Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is on sale for $60. Matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year, this is down from $70 and only the third overall discount of 2022 so far.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.

