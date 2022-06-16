New build of macOS Monterey 12.4 brings M2 Macs compatibility ahead of release next week

José Adorno

- Jun. 16th 2022 11:04 am PT

macOS Monterey 12.4
After seeding new betas of macOS Monterey cycle this week, Apple is now releasing a new build of macOS Monterey 12.4 that brings compatibility to M2 Macs. This comes a day before the company starts selling the new M2 MacBook Pro.

Today’s build is 2F2092 (via MacRumors). Since it’s limited to the new Macs, if you are running macOS Monterey’s latest software update, you won’t be able to download this new version.

macOS Monterey 12.4 was originally released exactly a month ago. This update brought improvements to the Apple Podcasts app and improved the Studio Display webcam. Here are the release notes:

  • Apple Podcasts includes a new setting to limit episodes stored on your Mac and automatically delete older ones
  • Support for Studio Display Firmware Update 15.5, available as a separate update, refines camera tuning, including improved noise reduction, contrast, and framing

Now, this new build of macOS Monterey 12.4 is meant to bring proper support to the new M2 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air, the newest machines with Apple’s brand-new processor.

While Apple will start selling the new M2 MacBook Air next month, the M2 MacBook Pro pre-orders will begin tomorrow.

The new MacBook Pro, very different from the versions introduced in October of last year, has the same exterior as the 2020 version when Apple announced the first batch of M1 computers.

The M2 MacBook Pro only improves the CPU and GPU experience, while the webcam, design, and even ports remain the same. For the M2 MacBook Air, on the other hand, Apple is bringing a new color, new ports, and a new look, as you can learn more about it here.

Are you planning to pre-order this new M2 MacBook Pro? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

