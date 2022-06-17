Best shows and movies to watch on Apple TV+ this summer

Summer is quickly approaching for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, and Apple TV+ subscribers have access to more streaming content than ever. There have been so many new shows, seasons, and movies released lately – let’s check out what you should watch this summer season on Apple TV+.

Cha Cha Real Smooth

The film Cha Cha Real Smooth debuts today on Apple TV+, starring Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff. It follows 22-year-old college graduate Andrew who moves back to his New Jersey home and finds a job working at bar/bat mitzvahs.

Dads

Perfect for Father’s Day, Dads is a documentary exploring modern fatherhood. In it, hear from everyday to celebrity dads on the joys and struggles of being a father in today’s world. Some of the celebrity stars include Ron Howard, Kenan Thompson, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jimmy Kimmel. It’s been out for a couple years but is worth a watch if you haven’t seen it already.

Prehistoric Planet

Prehistoric Planet is a new docuseries from Sir David Attenborough on what the planet was like when dinosaurs roamed the Earth. It’s a great way to learn about our planet in a way we’ve never experienced. The dinosaurs are also very cute and lifelike; you may want to be prepared to shed a few tears as well.

For All Mankind

You may have heard a friend or colleague mention this show recently as Season 3 has just premiered. For All Mankind is an Apple TV+ show that imagines the lives of NASA astronauts as if the global space race had never ended.

You can also watch for free for a limited time:

Make or Break

Surf’s up! Check out the lives of pro surfers as they travel the world to compete for the World Championship title. Regardless of whether or not you’re into surfing, Make or Break will surely make you want to hit the beach.

Home

Are you an HGTV fanatic? Well, the Apple TV+ show Home may be up your alley. Within the show, you’ll discover some of the world’s most imaginative homes. Home covers dwellings in countries like France, Mexico, and South Africa and explores how we live and what a typical home should be.

Lovely Little Farm

This one’s for the kids in your life. Lovely Little Farm follows sisters Jacky and Jill as they immerse themselves in life on the farm. Every day brings new adventures and lots of fun with their talking animal friends.

Here are more upcoming kids shows premiering this summer on Apple TV+:

What are your picks for shows and movies on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month and can be bundled with Apple One. Additionally, you can check out our guide on what to watch on the platform now.

So, what do you think? Any shows or films you’d add to your Apple TV+ summer viewing? Let me know in the comments!

