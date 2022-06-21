As the clock officially turns to summer, we are starting to inch closer to the iPhone 14 Pro Max release date, and the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup. When will the iPhone 14 Pro Max be released? Head below for what we know so far…

iPhone 14 Pro Max features

Following a relatively modest year-over-year upgrade with the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 13, we are expecting some more significant changes with the iPhone 14 this year. One of the biggest changes will come to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This year, instead of the notch, we expect the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to feature a new hole punch + pill-shaped cutout. This will free up some additional screen real estate, as 9to5Mac exclusively reported earlier this year.

Other rumored features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max include:

An upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus

An all-new rear-facing camera with 48MP resolution and 8K video recording

A16 chip inside

A new purple color option

Always-on display, as reported by 9to5Mac

If all of those rumored upgrades have you eager to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you won’t have to wait too much longer. As of right now, the iPhone 14 Pro Max release date is expected to be sometime in September.

With some exceptions, most recent iPhone models have been announced and released in September. Apple generally holds its Special Event to announce new iPhone models on the first or second Tuesday of September. This year, that would be September 6th or September 13th. Pre-orders usually begin on the Friday of that week, followed by a release one week later.

Given the ongoing supply chain issues, there is always the possibility that the iPhone 14 Pro Max release date gets pushed. Most recently, however, reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 14 lineup is still on track for a September launch and release. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to be “running behind,” but the situation is “under control” and delays aren’t likely.

Are you looking forward to the iPhone 14 Pro Max release date? Are you planning to upgrade this year? Let us know down in the comments!

