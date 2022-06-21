Uber Pool feature with cheaper rides returns to select US cities after hiatus during pandemic

Today, Uber announced its Pool feature is making a comeback to select US cities with cheaper rides and a new name, UberX Share. After two years since the company paused the ability to share rides, it’s now announced what the new carpool feature will look like.

According to Uber’s newsroom, the UberX Share feature will be available in cities across the US. Here are the first ones to get it:

New York City;

Los Angeles;

Chicago;

San Francisco;

Phoenix;

San Diego;

Portland;

Indianapolis;

Pittsburgh.

More US cities will get Uber Pool again this summer. Alongside the cities, the company announced what’s changed with this feature, highlighting three different points:

Share a ride, get savings: riders will receive an upfront discount if they choose UberX Share, and get up to 20% off the total fare if matched with a co-rider along the way;

riders will receive an upfront discount if they choose UberX Share, and get up to 20% off the total fare if matched with a co-rider along the way; Stay on schedule: To prevent pickups and drop-offs from causing unexpected delays, Uber Pool will only match riders heading in the same direction. The company designed UberX Share so that riders arrive no more than 8 minutes later than an UberX ride;

To prevent pickups and drop-offs from causing unexpected delays, Uber Pool will only match riders heading in the same direction. The company designed UberX Share so that riders arrive no more than 8 minutes later than an UberX ride; Make a sustainable choice: By helping to match more people in fewer cars faster, Uber can help cut gas use, vehicle-miles and emissions per passenger, and make transportation more affordable.

With Uber Pool making a comeback even with COVID-19 cases going back and forth across the globe, the company says that affordability is “important to making transportation more accessible for more people – especially in the current economic climate.” Uber also says that “pooling product has long been a rider favorite, from the spontaneous singalongs to meeting new friends and other fun chance encounters.”

Are you planning to start using Uber Pool again, now known as UberX Share? Let us know down in the comment section.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: