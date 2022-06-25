iPad not charging? Here are 6 ways to fix it

Michael Potuck

- Jun. 25th 2022 12:00 am PT

iPad not charging
0

iPad not charging or charging slowly? Whether you’re having issues with a particular charging cable, multiple cables/chargers, or intermittent trouble, follow along for 6 solutions to fix an iPad that won’t juice up normally.

Depending on which iPad you have, it either uses a Lightning or USB-C cable to charge. Both are reversible so you can use either side of the cable.

Below we’ll cover the most common issues that can keep your iPad from charging as designed.

Note: Modern iPads come with a 20W power adapter in the box. If you use a less powerful one it will charge slower than normal.

iPad not charging: 6 solutions

  1. Make sure your iPad isn’t overheated or too cold
    • 32º to 95º F is the ambient temperature range suited for iPad
  2. Try charging with the reverse side of the Lightning or USB-C cable that you normally use with a power adapter plugged into a wall outlet you’re certain is working
    • Apple says you may need to leave it plugged in for 30 minutes, but you’ll normally see if it’s charging within 5-10 minutes of being plugged in
  3. If it’s still not charging, try a second cable/power adapter if you have one and/or a different outlet
  4. Check the Lightning or USB-C port for build-up or debris
    • Use a magnifying glass or an iPhone camera if you need help seeing inside the port
    • If you do see lint, debris, etc. be careful removing it as the charging pins can be damaged – gently using a plastic dental pick can be effective
    • If you’re not comfortable cleaning out the charging port, take your iPad to an Apple Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider, or get in touch with Apple Support
  5. If you happen to have an iPad Air or iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard, attach your iPad to the keyboard and plug in your cable to the side of the Magic Keyboard – shown in image below
  6. Force restart your iPad
    • iPad without a Home button: Press and quickly release the volume button nearest the top button. Press and quickly release the volume button farthest from the top button. Press and hold the top button until your iPad restarts.
    • iPad with a Home button: Press and hold both the top/side button and the Home button until you see the Apple logo.

If your iPad still isn’t charging or responding to the force restart, head to an Apple Store, Apple Authorized Service Provider, or get in touch with Apple Support.

iPad not charging 1

Thanks for reading our guide on what to do if find your iPad not charging!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12